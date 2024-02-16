It has already been reported the westbound carriageway of the motorway will be closed at the Malpas viaduct between junctions 26 and 25a from 6am on Saturday, February 17, until 6am on Monday, February 19.

A diversion will be in place travelling through the A4042 at these times.

A similar closure was due to be in place last weekend, although the Saturday works were cancelled due to Wales' Six Nations match at Twickenham against England.

And now it has been announced closures will also be in place on the eastbound carriageway early next week.

The same section of the motorway will be closed eastbound 8pm on Monday, February 19, until 6am the following day, and then again between 8pm on Tuesday, February 20, until 6am the following day.

Again, a diversion will be in place via the A4051.

The motorway will be open as normal during the day.

Traffic Wales have said they are carrying out "essential expansion joint repairs".