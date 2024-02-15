The garage at a property, named Hafan, at Whitehouse Farm To Glen Farm in Maypole, Monmouthshire was built at the same time as the main house in 2008/09.

Current owner Vincenzo Cacioppo had asked Monmouthshire County Council to confirm permitted development rights allowed him to make adaptations and use the garage as “habitable accomodation”.

It will also be used as a home office and gym.

Planning officer Helen Etherington said the garage is part of the two-storey residential home and replacing the garage door and adding new roof lights, that meet the council’s criteria, do not require planning permission and issued a certificate of lawful use.