CALDICOT Town Council has been given permission to add a porch to the front of its offices as part of a revamp.
Most of the work to the council’s base, at Sandy Lane next to the central shopping area, involves internal alterations that don’t need planning permission.
It applied to Monmouthshire County Council for permission to block up an existing side entrance and create a new entrance, with a porch, to the front of the building and add two windows on the ground floor.
The town council didn’t make any comment on its own application when the county council asked for its views, as it does on all applications in a community council’s area.
Monmouthshire planning officer Ryan Bentley approved the application and wrote in his report: “The addition of a porch is a modest addition to the building and will not appear out of character with the surrounding area. The blocking up of the existing side entrance will be finished to match the existing building.”
The town council also amended its application to add two hedgehog houses, which will be on site, as a biodiversity enhancement.
