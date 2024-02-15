A MAN accused of being in possession of a knife has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to attend court.
Ashley James McNinch, 33, is charged with possessing a sharply pointed article, namely a lock-knife, on the A4078 at Talgarth, Powys, on March 23 last year.
McNinch, of Fosse Way, Bronllys, had been scheduled to appear at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 14, but failed to show up.
Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.
