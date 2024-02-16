Rolf Trendell, aged 54, pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault when he appeared before a judge at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Wednesday, February 14.

The sexual assault is alleged to have happened in Brecon on August 28, 2022.

Trendell, of The Struet, Brecon, was given unconditional bail to return for his three-day trial starting on July 17.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins said: "You’ve pleaded not guilty to the count on the indictment, and we’ve now set a trial date for July 17.

"What we’ve been doing this morning is setting a timetable for that trial. It’s vitally important that you keep in touch with your defence team.

“Between now and the trial date I’m going to remand you on unconditional bail as before. Please make sure you attend on July 17."