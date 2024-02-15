The Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team were called out to the Bannau Brechiniog National Park after two walkers got stranded after climbing the iconic Pen-y-fan mountain.

Teams were called out after the pair strayed off their route due to the low cloud cover as they descended from the mountain after reaching the summit earlier that day.

The team used their specialised location technology to find the pair and maintained contact with them to reassure them.

According to the team when they found the pair, they were found to be uninjured but had the “early stages of hypothermia” but were warmed through and managed to return home later that evening.

A spokesperson for the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team said: “Today we had a Valentine’s Day teatime request to assist two walkers after they found themselves off their route in low cloud, fading light and poor visibility when descending from the summit of Pen Y Fan.

“Using PhoneFind and SARLOC technology we quickly established their location on the ridge above the Neuadd Valley.

“While our Team Leader maintained phone contact providing reassurance to them both, team members quickly made their way to the ridge and made contact.

“Although cold and wet in the early stages of hypothermia, they were thankfully uninjured and we were soon escorting them off the mountain to safety.

“In our control vehicle they were rewarmed with hot drinks and snacks, we then returned them to their car and by 8pm we were back to base and on our way to homes.”