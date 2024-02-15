According to a notice issued by Newport City Council, the closures will come into effect on Sunday, February 18.

A 1.65-mile section of the path – designated footpath 384/15/1 – from the border of Newport and Torfaen council areas to the underpass at junction 26 of the M4 at Malpas will be closed.

Also closed will be a 1.77-mile section of the path – designated footpath 408/3/1 - from Barrack Hill to Fourteen Locks Canal Centre.

The Newport City Council notice said: “There is no alternative route.

“The reason for making this order is because of vegetation clearance works. The proposed order will be operative from February 18, 2024, and will continue in force for a period not exceeding four months.”