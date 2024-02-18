Isabel Dockings, 17, was preparing for her GCSEs last year when she found herself in excruciating pain which would keep her up at night. She was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in February 2023.

Mum Danielle Dockings said: “Isabel's diagnosis came as a complete shock, no parent expects to hear that their child has cancer."

Isabel during chemotherapy (Image: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)

After finding a lump at the top of her thigh, Danielle took Isabel to the local GP surgery who referred her to The Grange University Hospital. Several tests later, Isabel was given the diagnosis that it was Metastatic Ewing Sarcom, a rare form of bone cancer.

Danielle added: “Initially we were scared because we didn't know if her cancer had spread and whether it would respond to treatment.”

Isabel and her parents Carl and Danielle before diagnosis in 2023 (Image: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)

The 17-year-old went through scans and treatment at multiple sites across South Wales, including 14 cycles of chemotherapy and six weeks of daily radiotherapy at The Grange University Hospital, Royal Gwent Hospital, Velindre Cancer Centre and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board’s University Hospital of Wales.

Danielle, said: “Within two-to-three cycles of chemo, Isabel's pain drastically reduced and she gradually regained her ability to walk, so we knew the treatment was working.”

During treatment, Isabel felt too ill or tired to go on dog walks, spend time with friends or attend school. Her ability to move was also affected as she had to rely on crutches or a wheelchair to get around.

The tough times didn’t stop Isabel from staying positive.

She credits her network of family, friends, the Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT), and NHS staff for giving her the strength she needed to persevere.

Isabel said: “Me worrying about it won’t change what’s going to happen.”

Friends that visited brought her baked goods and one managed to raise thousands to help the TCT as a thank you gesture for supporting Isabel.

Isabel also said she didn’t feel a sense of dread when going to hospital.

Isabel Dockings with her family. (Image: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)

“They’ve all been amazing," she said. "There’s no way I could ever thank them enough. They literally saved my life. They treated me like a normal person. They didn’t let cancer identify me. They saw me for me”, she said.

In November 2023, Isabel was given the all-clear of the cancer and in remission.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (Image: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)

Dr Jackie Abbey, an out-of-hours doctor, said: “It was good that all the health board systems worked well to get Isabel to the right person at the right time in the right place. It was a privilege to be part of her journey.”