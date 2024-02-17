The delightful detached and extended character cottage is in the picturesque Wye Valley Area of Natural Beauty village of Upper Redbrook just three miles from Monmouth.

Angie Davey, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions which are selling the cottage, said: "The charming cottage is an undiscovered gem which has lain relatively undisturbed for years in its rural setting in the awesome village of Redbrook.

"This rustic idyll does require modernisation but the basics are there including solid stonework, vaults and 1930s style design front.

"The cottage currently provides a large hallway reception, lounge with wood burner (not tested) dining room, kitchen and bathroom, three bedrooms and loft storage area.

"There is a level-lawned garden to the side and further sloping area of garden to the rear of the property. The driveway provides parking for two cars.

"Due to the year-round tourism in the area, which due to its location in the Wye Valley is a magnet for visitors from across the globe, the property which is to be sold with vacant possession could lend itself to holiday let investment.

"Redbrook, a village on the Gloucestershire/Monmouthshire border is situated in the stunning lower Wye Valley. It's about three miles from the bustling historic border town of Monmouth with its world-famous Monnow Bridge arch, its links as the birthplace of Henry V and Charles Rolls of Rolls Royce and its independent schools.

"Kilima Cottage is some 13 miles from Chepstow along the scenic A466 skirting the River Wye as it travels through Tintern past the famous Cistercian monastery.

"The property could achieve £1,250 a month rental.

"Thriving Redbrook has a post office/shop, school, village hall, rock star-frequented public houses, Offa's Dyke and River Wye walks."

Kilima Cottage, Upper Redbrook, Redbrook, near Monmouth, which is listed with a guide price of £199,000-plus, is among some 80 properties which are being offered at the next Paul Fosh Auctions sale which starts from midday on Tuesday, March 5, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, March 7.