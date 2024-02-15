The season promised to feature an electrifying lineup of comedic talent which will leave audiences in stitches.

From self-reflection to social commentary and everything in between, their diverse roster promises an unforgettable experience for comedy enthusiasts.

Kicking off the season is Adam Rowe with his show What's Wrong With Me?

Adam, known for his wit on the global smash-hit podcast Have A Word and his appearances on Live At The Apollo, takes audiences on a side-splitting journey through his self-discovery, proving that sometimes the best comedy comes from within.

Following Adam is the irrepressible Tom Houghton with It's Not Ideal. Tom, a social media sensation and star of Netflix’s "The Circle", brings his uproarious brand of humour to the stage, inviting audiences to ponder life's absurdities with him in his biggest and most hilarious show yet.

Next up, Geoff Norcott presents Basic Bloke, a refreshingly candid take on the trials and tribulations of modern manhood. Geoff's keen observations and sharp wit offer a humorous exploration of what it means to be an everyday bloke in today's world.

Prepare for a wild ride with Ray Bradshaw and his latest show Doppelginger. Ray’s comedic quest to find his lookalike promises laughs aplenty and a heartwarming journey that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

Join the legendary Count Arthur Strong in ...And It's Goodnight From Him, as he embarks on his farewell tour filled with his trademark wit and charm. Count Arthur's unique perspective on life is sure to leave audiences in stitches as he bids adieu to the stage.

Rounding out the Spring season is the incomparable Cerys Bradley with Not Over Thinking Things 2019. In this interactive stand-up extravaganza, Cerys invites audiences to join in the fun as they navigate life's quirks and quandaries with laughter and levity.

Don't miss out on this incredible lineup of comedic talent. Join The Riverfront for a season filled with laughter, insight, and unforgettable moments.

Dates are: Adam Rowe: What’s Wrong With Me? – February 21 at 8pm; Tom Houghton: It’s Not Ideal – February 28 at 7:30pm; Geoff Norcott: Basic Bloke – February 28 at 8pm; Ray Bradshaw: Doppleginger – March 2 at 8pm; Count Arthur Strong: And It’s Goodnight From Him – March 8 at 8pm; and Cerys Bradley: Not Over Thinking Things 2019 – April 13 at 8pm.

For tickets and more information, please visit newportlive.co.uk/Riverfront