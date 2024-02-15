Vaughan Gething and Jeremy Miles are both standing to succeed Mark Drakeford in the role, with polls opening tomorrow, Friday.

And on the eve of polls opening, both have been backed by some big hitters - with Mr Gething winning the support of former Labour Party leader and ex-Gwent MP Neil Kinnock, while legendary Welsh entertainer Max Boyce has given Mr Miles his seal of approval.

Throwing his support behind economy minister Mr Gething, Lord Kinnock said: “All leaders need values to guide them; vision that gives them a clear, practical purpose; common sense and resilience so they are realistic and firm - especially in tough times.

“Vaughan has those attributes in full - they are deep-rooted and, crucially, proven under pressure as, together with Mark, Vaughan led Wales through the Covid-19 pandemic in his previous role as health minister.

Vaughan Gething (Image: File)

“He was tested under the spotlight of our biggest public health emergency for a century and the biggest crisis Britain has experienced since the Second World War.

“Vaughan’s qualities and values stem from his democratic socialism, his long history of trade unionism and his strong character.

“They all enable him to stand relentlessly against Toryism and to have a driving sense of service to Wales and all of its communities.”

Meanwhile, backing Mr Miles, Mr Boyce said: “In my dealings with Mr Jeremy Miles MS over recent years and particularly in relation to his work for good and charitable causes in our deprived communities, l have always found him a man of intellect, honesty and integrity.”

Mr Miles has also been backed by the all female leaders of Labour-run councils in Wales - Newport's Cllr Jane Mudd, Monmouthshire's Cllr Mary-Ann Brocklesby, and Cllr Lis Burnett of Vale of Glamorgan Council.

Jeremy Miles (Image: Supplied)

In a joint statement they said: “As Labour council leaders we have had the opportunity to work closely with Welsh Government ministers over recent years and we have been impressed with Jeremy’s knowledge, openness and ability to engage.



“He is a genuine individual who is committed to delivering a better Wales and we have no hesitation in pledging our support.”

The ballot to elect a new Welsh Labour leader opens on Friday, February 16, and closes on Thursday, March 14. The winner will be announced on Saturday, March 16.