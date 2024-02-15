Charles Sully, 84, was hit by the driver of a silver Hyundai i10 on Cardiff Road at approximately 4.50pm on Thursday, February 8. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Mr Sully's family has paid tribute to him, saying: “Charles was the most kind and generous gentleman and a special brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family.

Charles Sully, who was killed following a car crash on Cardiff Road. (Image: Gwent Police)

“He will be missed greatly by all who knew him."

“We would like to thank everyone who helped at the time of the collision and ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

A 44-year-old man from Newport was arrested following the crash on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, and failing to stop after a road accident.

Cardiff Road near Gaer Vale close to where the incident happened. (Image: Gwent Police)

He was later released under investigation.

The road was closed for around six hours.

Gwent Police have asked for "anyone with CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage, or witnesses who may have seen a silver-coloured Hyundai i10 travelling between Cardiff Road and Gaer Vale in Newport, around the time of the collision" to come forward.

Gwent Police added: "You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400045681.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."