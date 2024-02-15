Kenneth Langley was found dead in his home on Phillipa Freeth Court, Dock View Road, yesterday, February 14.

South Wales Police officers are now appealing for help to trace his next of kin.

There are said to be no suspicious circumstances around Mr Langley's death.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Mr Kenneth Langley, 71, was found deceased at his home address on Philippa Freeth Court, Dock View Road, Barry, yesterday, Wednesday, February 14.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

"We would welcome any information from family or friends of Mr Langley to contact us quoting occurrence 2400052100."