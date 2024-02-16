CCTV footage released on social media by Vibez, in Cambrian Road, shows two men at an open door at the business. One, wearing a black hoodie, is seen holding what appears to be a bag, which the second man, wearing a white hoodie - understood to be an employee at the club - attempts to wrestle off him.

The first man is then seen appearing to threaten the second, backing him through the door holding what Vibez said on social media is a knife. There is a then a short scuffle before the man in the black hoodie runs away, pursued by the man in the white hoodie.

The footage is timestamped as having been recorded just after 6am on Thursday, February 15.

Owner of the club, Jack Bannister, said: "A member of the Vibez team was walking to work in Vibez to take in a beer delivery.

"He stopped at Greggs to get breakfast and was asked for spare change by a male outside Greggs.

"He decided that he would buy the man asking for change breakfast instead of giving him money."

Mr Bannister then added: "This man then followed him into Vibez and attacked him.

"At knifepoint a sum of money was taken from him which was his wages for last week.

"He was bitten on the hand and has bruising to his body and had to visit the hospital for a check up, worried that due to the bite he may have contracted some sort of disease."

Gwent Police issued the following statement: "Police were called at 8am 15/2/24 to a report of a Robbery at Vibez Nightclub, reported to have taken place at 6am.

"Officers attended and gathered evidence to further their investigation.

"Officers will be in the city centre to offer additional reassurance to residents and those who work in the city over the next few days."

CCTV footage provided by Vibez Superclub via club's Facebook. (Image: Vibez Superclub)

Mr Bannister, owner of Vibez, said his team are supporting the male employee and "have replaced the wages that were stolen".

Mr Bannister mentioned an increase in burglaries and robberies around the city, which has prompted the business to take additional measures.

"There have been numerous reports recently of city centre burglaries and robberies and we will now have to review and enhance our staff safety protocols to account for the additional dangers that now seem to be present in Newport City Centre at all times of the day and night," he said.

Gwent Police are asking anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them directly on 101 quoting this reference number: 240052824.