THERE are concerns for a teenager from Caerphilly who has been reported as missing for almost two days.
Kiera Jones, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, February 14 in the Caerphilly area and officers are concerned for her welfare, with officers now appealing for help to find her.
Kiera was last seen at about 4pm on Wednesday, February 14, near Rhos-y-Bettws, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly.
She is 5ft 4ins tall, slim build and with shoulder length black hair, while she was last seen wearing a long grey coat and pink leggings with her hair in a bun.
She has links to the Caerphilly and Merthyr areas.
Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 2400052247, or you can direct message us on social media.
"Kiera is also urged to get in touch with us."
