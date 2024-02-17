Shoppers in South Wales flocked to the Cwmbran Centre according to figures that found 1.16 million more people visited the centre last year than in 2022 - an increase of six per cent.

Footfall at the centre, which is owned by LCP, part of M Core, the national commercial property and investment company, during the festive period was also up by 700,000 to 2.38 million.

The Cwmbran Centre has 180 retail units over 740,000 sq ft. It is anchored by Dunelm and Primark and welcomed a whole host of new, big names over the last year including The Range, Coffee#1, Loungers and One Beyond, alongside an array of ambitious independent traders.

Alex Williams, of LCP, said: “The arrival of several high calibre retailers at Cwmbran Centre has contributed to a continued increase in footfall and ensured that the town centre remains the leading shopping experience in the region.

“Over Christmas, our markets, festive events and themed lights switch on were all huge hits, helping us to achieve a 29 per cent growth in visitor numbers.

“It’s important to us to understand what makes a local community tick and what kind of shops and brands will work in a location.

"This means working closely with the community and talking to shoppers regularly about what they want.

"We look forward to working together to deliver continued success into 2024 and beyond."