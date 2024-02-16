The sold-out event hosted by Griffin Books at Paget Rooms saw owner of Griffin Books Mel Griffin interview ITV’s Lorraine as she promotes her new book The Island Swimmer.

Over 200 people flooded to the Penarth venue for a great evening of bookish chat and lots of laughs.

Lorriane Kelly was interviewed by Griffin Books owner Mel Griffin (Image: Inga Krik)

Lorraine’s debut novel 'The Island Swimmer', is a poignant and heartwarming story set in Lorraine's much-loved Orkney islands.

Lorraine was in Penarth promoting her new book 'Island Swimmer' (Image: Inga Krik)

It follows Evie, who, following her return to the island for the first time in years, finds solace in a group of cold-water swimmers.

The event was sold out at the Paget Rooms on February 14 (Image: Inga Krik)

Lorraine posted on Instagram after the event: “Thank you for a great evening Penarth and Griffin Books.”

There were lots of laughs (Image: Inga Krik)

Lorraine was described as a delight (Image: Inga Krik)

Griffin Books posted on their Instagram: “Last night was a delight from start to finish!

“Thank you Lorraine for such a joyous event. We're so happy to have played a small part in bringing your debut novel 'The Island Swimmer' into the world.”

Owner of Griffin Books, Ms Griffin added: "It was a delight to host Lorraine in Penarth.

“There's nothing we love more than being able to bring authors to the town, and it was great to see that Lorraine had so many local fans.

“We hope that Lorraine will come back to Penarth when she publishes book two!"

Griffin Books has a limited number of signed copies of the 'The Island Swimmer' available to buy in store or online at www.griffinbooks.co.uk.