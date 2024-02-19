A MAN pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communications with a child.
Rhodri Griffiths, 27, appeared at Newport Crown Court on Thursday, February 15.
The offence took place in Caerphilly county in October 2023.
Griffiths, of Highland Gardens, Neath Abbey, near Neath, will appear for sentence at the end of February.
Griffiths was remanded in custody.
