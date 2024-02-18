The Parish Trust now has a further 12 months to find a new home after the Church in Wales granted a lease at the end of last year that will see them have until December 2024 to find a more permanent home.

According to the Trust, based in Trethomas, the agreement has come about as the result of three years of endless negotiations for a secure future for their operations.

Chief executive Rev Dean Roberts said: "We are grateful for the breathing space that the lease allows for us to plan for a move.

"Of course, moving an entire charity and its operations out of one building and into another will be a very large undertaking in and of itself, but the additional challenge for us is finding a suitable building to move to that meets our needs and our expanding services, whilst also being able to fund it.

"The Parish Trust is seeking to purchase a freehold property that will secure the charity for many years to come and will allow us to further our reach.

"We are currently working with funders to secure the necessary funds and are diligently looking for suitable space in the CF83 post code area of at least 6,000 sq ft."

The Parish Trust now hopes to be able to use the time they have been granted to focus on running its operations, including 14 projects ranging from poverty alleviation to youth and children's work.

They are now committed to finding the money through fundraising and capital grant applications to purchase a freehold building.

Rev Roberts added: "Whilst we are extremely excited about the possibility of a permanent and larger home, time is not on our side and the Church in Wales have given us until December before which we have no option of extending the lease they have given which means we have until December before we are homeless.

"Therefore the acquisition of a property for us is an urgent priority for the charity as we move forward.”

The Church in Wales said they continue to support the work of the Parish Trust and have given the extended lease to help them find a new home.

They also confirmed there are plans from the Mountain and Ministry Area Council to reopen the Church and "transform it into a place of worship for the whole community" at the end of the year.