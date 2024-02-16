- We have received reports of a major emergency services presence at some flats in Ty Sign
- There are at least two police cars and fire crews on scene
- The flats in question are at Holly Road
- Gwent Police have confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life (12.58pm)
