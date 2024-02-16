Live

Police arrest man on suspicion of arson after Ty Sign fire

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • We have received reports of a major emergency services presence at some flats in Ty Sign
  • There are at least two police cars and fire crews on scene
  • The flats in question are at Holly Road
  • Gwent Police have confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life (12.58pm)

