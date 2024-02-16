The property, at 69-71 Cardiff Road, currently stands empty, but has previously been a charity shop and a Shoe Zone.

Applicant 100 Keys Ltd has won planning permission to convert the space into three upstairs apartments and a smaller commercial premises on the ground floor.

In a rare occurrence, every nearby resident who responded to the council’s consultation on the plans was supportive of the application.

One told the council it “would be good to see a vacant property occupied again”, while another said the “improvement and renovation of empty buildings is supported”.

Supporters of the project also said the reuse of the empty shop would have wider benefits for the town centre.

Redeveloping the site will “boost the local economy, prevent storefront vacancies, and enhance the overall vibrancy of the community”, the council was told.

If building work goes ahead, plans show one apartment – with a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room – will be built on the upper ground floor, to the rear of the commercial unit.

Upstairs, there’ll be a further two apartments, each with their own bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room.

Council planners said the proposed apartments each offered “adequate living space” and would provide “highly-desirable” accommodation in the town centre, with good public transport links.

The homes could be “attractive rental units to young professionals or couples”, the planners suggested.