The eastbound exit of the M4 at junction 28 for Tredegar Park, as well the eastbound carriageway of the A48 at Cleppa Park, were closed just before 8pm on Thursday, February 15.

Police confirmed they had been called to the scene at 6.15pm, along with members of the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

In a statement, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We were called to the M4, near junction 28, regarding a concern for safety report at around 6.15pm on Thursday, February 15.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service. A 16-year-old girl was brought to safety."

The road was reopened just after 9.45pm on Thursday with an official announcement posted to Gwent Police's Facebook page.