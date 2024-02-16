A “MOSTLY dead” larch tree which it’s feared could topple over can be felled, a council has agreed.
The tree, at Heol Y Groes in Coed Eva, Cwmbran has been marked with a red biodegradable paint since it was inspected in June last year and identified as at risk.
Glasgow-based property management firm Greenbelt Group, which has responsibility for the open space, has been given permission to fell the tree which is to the rear of number 73 Heol Y Groes.
In its application to Torfaen Borough Council the firm described the tree as “mostly dead” and said it is “within falling distance of parked cars to the south”.
