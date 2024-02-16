The tree, at Heol Y Groes in Coed Eva, Cwmbran has been marked with a red biodegradable paint since it was inspected in June last year and identified as at risk.

Glasgow-based property management firm Greenbelt Group, which has responsibility for the open space, has been given permission to fell the tree which is to the rear of number 73 Heol Y Groes.

This image, produced as part of the application, shows an arrow pointing towards the tree to be felled. (Image: Torfaen County Borough Council planning file)

In its application to Torfaen Borough Council the firm described the tree as “mostly dead” and said it is “within falling distance of parked cars to the south”.