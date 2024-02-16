A MAN from Caerphilly who was wanted over an investigation into an alleged assault has been located by police. 

Gwent Police have arrested and charged Cyle Williams, 33, after issuing an appeal to help find him. 

They confirmed he had been located, arrested and charged on their official X, formerly Twitter, at just after 12.30pm on Friday, February 16.

In the announcement they thanked the public for helping share their appeal.