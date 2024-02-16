Gwent Police have arrested and charged Cyle Williams, 33, after issuing an appeal to help find him.

They confirmed he had been located, arrested and charged on their official X, formerly Twitter, at just after 12.30pm on Friday, February 16.

We previously issued an appeal to locate Cyle Williams, 33, from Caerphilly, who may have information to help officers investigating an assault.



He has now been located, arrested and charged.



Thanks for sharing our appeal.

In the announcement they thanked the public for helping share their appeal.