If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Katch, nine years old, male, Poodle. Katch is a very special boy. Since arriving he’s had specialist surgery on his jaw as he had an old fracture that was very painful for him. He is recovering well. Katch is ready to start his new life where he can be loved and safe in a home with understanding adopters that realise Katch has been through a lot and will need time for him to realise how loved he is. Katch will need a home with at least one other resident dog.

Lang, nine years old, male, Collie. Lang's owner died and there was nobody who was able to take him in. Lang can already walk wonderfully on a lead and will be looking for a home where he can go on lots of walks and adventures. He would need to be homed as an only dog. We would consider homing him with dog savvy children. He is a little overweight and on joint supplements but with some gentle exercise it shouldn't take him long to shed any extra pounds. Lang has a Grade 2-3 Heart murmur which does not currently require medication but will need to be monitored.

Sammy, seven years old, female, Bichon Frise – in foster in Essex. Sammy isn't brave enough to come up to you to say hello but is easy to handle once she's in your arms and we don't think it will take her too long to blossom. She is looking for a quiet home where there is another kind dog. She has never lived in a home before so her adopters will need to be kind and understanding as she settles in.

Fame, two years old, male, German Wirehaired Pointer. Fame is smart, athletic and a quick learner. He can be a bit over exuberant and hates confrontation. If you exercise him well, teach him and be his mentor - he’s the boy for you. He’s been in kennels far too long. He is looking for an experienced active home which can provide lots of enrichment, a calm environment and exercise.

Alma, four years old, female, Labrador. Alma has come from her breeder to find a loving home. Alma can already walk on a lead and knows basic training such as sit and stay. She is a typical bouncy Lab looking for an active home. She can be rehomed as an only dog but can also be rehomed with others as she is great with other dogs. She can live with children who are respectful and can understand her need for time and space.