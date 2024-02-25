And that's just what Chris Wood, born and raised in Underwood, did - and now he's been named as one of best woodcarvers on the planet.

Mr Wood, 54, first started working with carving as a young boy with a penknife - but it wasn't until his late 20s when he started taking up woodcarving as a serious job.

He said: "I grew up near woodland, so I was always in there, chopping and carving when I was growing up. I even got used to bringing home fallen trees for firewood at home.

"I didn't consider carving as a job until I met this guy at a life-drawing class who was a woodcarver and he was telling me about his work as a sculptor with a chainsaw.

"I'd learnt to use saws at 14, but had never thought of using a carving saw."

Mr Wood has designed dozens of creations with his favourite being the Green Man (Image: Chris Wood)

Shortly after this meeting, Mr Wood began carving and posting his creations on social media, where he got a lot of positive feedback and began to take it up as a proper job upon realising his talent for it.

He got his first official professional commission in 2000, and even became a company's resident sculptor for a few years.

After moving to Caerleon in 2006, he took up woodcarving full-time, and entered his first competition in 2017.

Mr Wood says people have likely seen his work while out and about, and he is always delighted when people share their reactions to his creations on social media (Image: Chris Wood)

He said: "I'd been carving in a bit of a bubble, then began to notice these competitions mentioned on social media. I love what I do, so I wondered why not?

"I thought I'd like to compete so I went along to one in the UK, where I came second, including beating a whole host of amazing sculptors I'd looked up to."

After that Mr Wood was asked to enter a range of international competitions in countries such as Lithuania, Germany, Canada and the US.

He added: "I was going to three or four top events in the world at that point, then Covid hit. Thankfully I was able to stay at home and hone my craft a bit before the competitions started up again."

Since then, Mr Wood has also featured on a television show in Canada called A Cut Above, in which he finished second.

Mr Wood says he loves what he does and is thrilled to have gotten some international recognition (Image: Chris Wood)

He went one better at the Clash of the Carvers competition in Montana, where he came top of the pack, beating some of the best carvers from around the world.

He said: "I couldn't believe it, even though I've had messages from people online congratulating me and saying I did amazing on the show too.

"I think it just goes to show my motto - if you can make it in Newport, you can make it anywhere!"

Having only missed winning the US Open by a quarter of a point, Mr Wood plans to return this year, as part of a runner-up automatic entry, to try and win the title.

He added: "I'm looking forward to heading out to the States for about six weeks to see if I can go one better at the Open and retain my title in Montana."