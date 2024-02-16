A large emergency services presence had been spotted on Holly Road near a set of flats at around 11.15am, including three police cars and a number of fire crews.

An eyewitness claimed there had been a fire in the top flat, with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirming there had been a fire at the property.

In a statement provided to the Argus, the fire service said: "At approximately 9.24am on Friday 16th February 2024, we were called to an address in Risca.

"Crews from Abercarn, Duffryn and Malpas attended to extinguish a domestic fire and conduct a search of the property.

"A stop message was received at 10.55am."

Gwent Police later confirmed that a 34-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, and he is currently in police custody while an investigation is carried out.

A spokesperson told the Argus: "We received a report of a fire at an address in Holly Road, Risca, at around 9.35am on Friday, February 16.

"Officers attended, along with the fire and rescue service.

"There were no reports of any injuries.

"A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

"He remains in police custody and enquiries are ongoing."