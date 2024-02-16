- There are reports of increasing traffic delays on the M4 between J23A Magor and J26 Malpas westbound.
- The AA Traffic Cameras are reporting delays of 13 minutes and increasing
- There are also increasing delays of five minutes between J29 for the A48(M) and J26 Malpas eastbound.
