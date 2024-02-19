The county borough council hosted a four-week exhibition through October and November and will use the feedback to inform its Caerphilly Town 2035 proposals.

Workers and residents highlighted traffic, parking and transport as particular problem areas and said the heritage of the town should be considered and protected in future plans.

The council recently confirmed an opening date for the town’s new container-style market, Ffos Caerffili, following multiple pushbacks and delays.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, cabinet member for regeneration, said the authority was “excited” to see the development of each project under the 2035 umbrella.

Ffos Caerffili has begun the final stages of development, with a variety of traders having been named as the occupants for the March 15 opening day.

The first cohort of traders have been confirmed for Ffos Caerffili's opening day

The “masterplan” also includes a £5 million conservation project at Caerphilly Castle and redevelopment of the public transport interchange.

The council has secured funding from the Welsh Government to acquire properties along Pentrebane Street, including the indoor market, and make way a ground floor commercial space.

Cllr Pritchard added: “We’re deeply sensitive to all concerns raised regarding the impact the Caerphilly Town 2035 projects will have on the town, and those who live, work and visit.

“We welcomed the conversations we had with the hundreds of residents who came to speak to us and the project team.”

The team, he said, will continue its work over the course of the year, encouraging more conversations to shape the future of the town.

Four discussion events with key project contacts supplemented the main 25-day exhibition at Caerphilly Library.

A summarised report of findings will be published on the council’s website soon and there will be an open public event next month.

The 2035 programme is funded by the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns scheme which in turn aims to serve and connect people who live, work, learn and spend leisure time in the beneficiary areas.

To register your interest in joining the Caerphilly Town 2035 residents committee, visit https://t.ly/ELeDT