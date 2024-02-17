The Met Office yellow warning runs from 3pm on Saturday, February 17, and until 6pm the following day, Sunday, February 18.

It covers all of Wales, as well as the entirety of England.

The Met Office is warning that 'disruption is likely.'

The forecaster also says the heavy rain is expected to cause:

Bus and train services “probably affected, with journey times taking longer;

Spray and flooding on roads “probably making journey times longer”;

Some homes and businesses “likely” to experience flooding;

Interruption to power supplies and other services “likely."

In Newport the rain is expected to last on Saturday at 5pm with the downpours forecast to stop more than 12 hours later, at 6pm on Sunday.

The heavy rain is forecast to start at 7pm.

Hour by hour weather for Newport from Saturday evening:

5pm: 50 per cent chance of light rain, 11 degrees;

6pm: 60 per cent chance of light rain, 11 degrees;

7pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 11 degrees;

8pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 11 degrees;

9pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 11 degrees;

10pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 11 degrees;

11pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 11 degrees;

Midnight, Sunday February 18: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 11 degrees;

3am: 50 per cent chance of light rain, 11 degrees;

4am: 50 per cent chance of light rain, 11 degrees;

5am: 50 per cent chance of light rain, 11 degrees;

6am: 40 per cent chance of light rain, 10 degrees.

Although the warning goes to 6pm, no rain is predicted in Gwent for the remainder of Sunday.