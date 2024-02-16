KINGSWAY Centre in Newport has arranged a unique kind of giveaway in honour of National Random Act of Kindness Day.
To celebrate the day on Saturday, February 17, the team running the centre is deploying an incognito representative to wander around the centre and hand out gift tokens to shoppers.
The giveaway has been arranged in conjunction with select stores and include gifts such as:
- free cakes from Delicious Delights;
- coffees from Boswells Café;
- framed pictures from Euro Gallery;
- wax melts and burners from Melts by Leanne;
- bubble tea from Bubble Trouble.
‘Keep the kindness flowing'
The Boyce Group bought Kingsway at auction in September for £615,000, well short of the £1 million guide price.
Niall Leighton-Boyce, director of the group, has outlined plans to convert Sovereign House into accommodation and replace Emlyn House with Emlyn Square.
The Bristol-based entrepreneur also wants to bring a food court and soft play centre to the site as part of a renewed focus on leisure activities.
The Kingsway team has encouraged token recipients to cash in their prize this weekend - or pay it forward to “keep the kindness flowing” through the city.
A spokesperson said: “We want to shine a light on some of the lesser known awareness days, especially days where we can spread positivity to create a more compassionate and caring society.”
The tokens will be given out at the Kingsway Centre between 10am and 3pm this Saturday, February 17.
