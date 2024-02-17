St Joseph’s Hospital Advanced Diagnostic department in Malpas were approached last week by AMATI Auctions to conduct a CT scan on a violin, with the hope to see inside to check for components required to value the instrument.

The violin was believed to have been made by Jacobus Stainer, said to be one of the greatest violin makers of all time. His work is among the rarest in the world, and can be identified by the way he placed five tiny wooden pins down the centre joint of the back, which was then covered by the top plate on the violin.

Violin scan (Image: St Joseph’s Hospital)

This can only be seen by either taking the violin apart or scanning the instrument using technology such as a CT machine.

The violin was thought to have been purchased in the 1950s at W.E. Hill & Sons. The client of AMATI Auctions came to own the violin after it was left to them by their father.

And sure enough, when it was put through the machine at St Joseph's Hospital, all the signs were there that it was the genuine article - making it more than 400 years old, and worth many tens of thousands of pounds.

The team at St Joseph’s Hospital with the rare violin (Image: St Joseph’s Hospital)

James Buchanan, director at AMATI Auctions, said: “St Joseph’s Hospital were fantastic, and the team did an amazing job. We are very thankful for their support.”

