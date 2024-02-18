And the views from the property are so good, you can see for miles and miles.

The three-storey house, with a three room basement which could, with planning permission, be converted into a flat, offers plenty of scope for the new owner.

Being sold online by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions number 30 Anthony Drive, Caerleon, is listed with a guide price of £156,000-plus

Angie Davey, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "Situated in a popular area of Caerleon this semi-detached property with far reaching views is being sold for the first time since being built in the early 1960s, more than sixty years ago.

"The house has been in the same ownership all that time being first sold during the heyday of rock bands such as the Beatles, The Who and Rolling Stones.

"While all around in Caerleon and most strikingly in the wider Newport almost everything has changed beyond recognition in the past 60 years, this house has remained virtually the same as the day it was bought.

"A real surprise is the basement which you wouldn't realise looking from the street. It consists of three undeveloped rooms, currently just used for storage but other houses in the street have converted theirs to things like a self-contained flat or moved the kitchen from ground floor down to the basement.

"The space could alternatively, bearing in mind the need for planning permission for any conversion or development of the space, very well be used as private gym or well-appointed work from home offices and all accessed from the garden.

"Requiring renovation throughout the accommodation currently includes a lounge, dining room, kitchen, cloakroom, bathroom and three bedrooms. Outside there are front and rear gardens and a very useful single integral garage with inspection pit and parking."

Caerleon is situated on the River Usk and lies five miles north east of Newport, and five-and-a-half miles south east of Cwmbran. Caerleon is of archaeological importance, being the site of a notable Roman legionary fortress, Isca Augusta, and an Iron Age hill fort. A popular tourist area, there are many upmarket shops, restaurants and bars. Excellent transport links via Newport rail and the M4.

The Caerleon property, along with some 80 others, will be offered for sale online at Paul Fosh Auctions which starts from midday on Tuesday, March 5, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, March 7.