Senior officials of steelworkers' union Community have passed a resolution to ballot for industrial action in response to Tata Steel UK's threat of job losses including in Llanwern, east of Newport, and Port Talbot.

The move was agreed at a meeting of 40 Community representatives from across the country.

Union leaders in Llanwern previously vowed to "fight Tata until the last stand".

Community representatives passing a resolution to ballot for industrial action during a union meeting in Port Talbot today. (Image: Community Union)

Community Union general secretary Roy Rickhuss said: “Industrial action is always a last resort, but Tata’s actions mean we now have to prepare for that eventuality.

"Recent statements from the leadership of Tata Steel leave little doubt the company is determined to impose its devastating proposals come what may, making a complete mockery of the ongoing consultation process.

“There is still time for Tata to change their position, but as things stand we are heading towards a major industrial dispute

“Tata should take note – we are prepared to fight for our industry and our communities. We will not be walking silently into the night.”

Whilst Alun Davies, national officer for steel at Community Union, said they "will not stand back and allow their livelihoods, communities and the UK's steelmaking capacity to be thrown on the scrap heap".

Mr Davies said: "Tata’s plan represented the cheapest option on the table and it is bad for jobs, bad for the economy, bad for the environment and bad for national security. We will not accept it."

Jessica Morden MP with steelworker representatives in Port Talbot (Image: Supplied)

Tomorrow - Saturday, February 17 - Community has arranged two marches one in Newport and one Port Talbot in a "a show of support for their steelworkers".

The family-friendly rally will set off from Gilligan’s Island at 11am, concluding with speeches near the Chartist statues outside the Westgate Hotel.

Community has asked steelworkers to wear their work jackets and helmets to show their pride. Members of the public are also invited to show their support.

The rally in Port Talbot will take place at 1.15pm in the Civic Centre Square.

Tata is consulting on plans to shut down blast furnaces at Port Talbot with the loss of thousands of jobs. (Image: Stock)

Tata launched a formal 45-day consultation on its proposals, which would also affect Port Talbot and Trostre steelworks, on February 2.

Community has told Tata they will “not be bound” by the 45-day timeline, arguing that consultations should take as long as necessary.

A Tata Steel spokesperson said: “While our £1.25 billion commitment with the UK Government will ensure a long-term viable future for low CO2 steelmaking in the UK, our current business is unsustainable.

“Much of our existing iron and steelmaking operation in Port Talbot is at the end of its life, is unreliable and inefficient, and contributing to losses of £1.7 million a day in the last quarter alone.

“Our restructuring proposals would mean that we are able to sustain the business as we transition to new electric arc furnace technology."