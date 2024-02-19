The Welsh Government reduced the default limit on restricted roads from 30mph to 20mph in September.

But in some areas road markings still show 30mph, contradicting signs which say 20mph.

Despite being included in the Welsh Labour manifesto before their election victory and passed by the Senedd, the change has proved controversial - and inspired a record-breaking petition which has picked up more than 450,000 signatures online.

The government has committed to a review of the policy’s implementation and interpretation of guidance by councils, as have both candidates to succeed Mark Drakeford as first minister.

Monmouth MP David TC Davies has been a consistent critic of both the 20mph default itself - which he describes as “very ill-thought-out” - and the implementation of it, which he slammed as an “absolute shambles”.

The Welsh secretary’s campaigns have taken him to an elderly resident’s driveway in Govilon, where a new 20mph sign was set up, and Llanvihangel Crucorney, where an existing 30mph road marking contradicts the reduced limit.

“No wonder drivers are confused, angry and disillusioned," he said. "You couldn’t make it up and inconsistent signage is only serving to undermine the disastrous 20mph policy even further.

“It goes to show this whole process was rushed through without any proper thought or consideration and five months down the line, ministers in Cardiff Bay still haven’t been able to come up with a coherent set of speed limits.”

Monmouth MP David TC Davies has been a consistent critic of the 20mph limit (Image: Office of David T C Davies MP)

Cllr Richard John, Conservative group leader and former council leader in Monmouthshire, has highlighted his work in bringing 20mph limits to rural villages without street lighting.

In the face of such scrutiny from some quarters, however, the Labour-run council has admitted some old road markings remain.

A spokesperson said: "We are aware that in some locations where the 20mph default speed limit has been introduced, the associated carriageway markings have yet to be amended.

“Works to address these issues are in progress throughout the county."