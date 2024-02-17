The Philanthropic Inn on Twyncarn Road, Pontywaun, has been awarded a rating of five.

By law any business selling food in Wales is given a hygiene rating between zero and five, depending on inspection.

Zero means urgent improvement is necessary and five means standards are excellent.

The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales in March 2013 and includes pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops.

Outside The Philantropic Inn (Image: Google Maps)

The three areas assessed are:

Hygiene - how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The condition of the structure of the buildings – including the cleanliness of kitchens, the layout, whether there is safe lighting and appropriate ventilation;

Food safety - including record-keeping on how food is kept safe.

FSA released the results from The Philanthropic Inn's inspection on February 12, 2024.

Inspectors found the hygienic food handling was to be 'very good'

Whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety were awarded a rating of 'good.'

Every Friday The Philanthropic Inn celebrates the weekend with live music and karaoke.

The pub also has a beer garden perfect for enjoying pints in the summer sun.