The service ran eight Play and Wellbeing Camps at schools in the area, as well as Cwmbran Stadium, where children enjoyed arts and crafts, games, sports and a Valentines-inspired talent show.

Six daily Play and Respite Sessions were also offered for children and young people who require additional support, ensuring they had the same opportunities as other children.

Corey Parry, father of Reuben, age six, who attended one of the Play & Respite Sessions, said: “The service is fantastic. It has given my son the chance to make friends, cope with anxiety around spaces and learn routine, which he struggles with on a daily basis.

“We are so happy with the service and the support they provide for our child. It is amazing.”

Bethan Robins, mother of Kian and Scarlet, who also attended the week’s provisions, said: “As a single mother of two children, one with additional needs – I am very thankful that there is something like Torfaen Play Service in our area.

“I know my children are both safe and have an amazing relationship with every worker and one to ones while having all their needs met.”

Cllr Richard Clark, Torfaen Council executive member for children, families and education, said: “These provisions would not be possible without the dedication of all the trained volunteers and playworkers who deliver a range of play-based activities. They are a real asset to Torfaen and I would like to thank them for all they do.”

Julian Davenne, manager at Torfaen Play Service, said: “It has been another fantastic week of play and we are always amazed by the engagement of our youth volunteers. We struggle to keep up with the demand with the number of children that attend.”

The service is now looking for individuals who want to volunteer on this year’s summer camps and open access playschemes. Torfaen Play is also recruiting playworkers, play support workers and site supervisors.

Volunteers must be 16 and over, and the deadline for applications is Friday, March 28.

A full week of training will be provided from Monday, July 22, with clubs running from Monday, July 29, to Thursday, August 22.

To apply, complete the online form here or email torfaenplay@torfaen.gov.uk