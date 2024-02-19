The British Medical Association (BMA) announced staff will walk out from 7am on Wednesday, February 21, until 7am on Saturday, February 24.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has said patients with booked appointments within these dates and times could be affected.

Those that have appointments in the middle of the strike period will be contacted if their appointment is likely to be affected.

According to the health board, patients that are not contacted before their booking should attend their appointments as normal.

The strikes could mean more than 3,000 doctors withdraw their labour from hospitals and GP surgeries, with the walkouts covering a total of 168 hours across nine days in February and March.

This means services will be seriously affected at these times as the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board faces immense pressure due to staffing issues.

Local communities are also urged to only go to The Grange University Hospital, a hospital managed by the health board, if they are in a life-threatening condition or have a very serious injury.

Patients are being signposted to the Gwent Health Guide on the health board's website as a first port of call if they need medical help. Otherwise 111 lines will be open for more help.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: "We would like to thank our patients and communities for their patience and support at this challenging time."