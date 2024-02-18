GARETH OWEN JONES, 40, of Edgehill, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BRIAN GRIMSTEAD, 59, of Dorset Crescent, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

BOBBY EVANS, 26, of Beechgrove, Caerphilly must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SHANE WILLIAM MCATEE, 26, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Brook Row, Fochriw, Caerphilly on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARIA JONES, 62, of Marne Street, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on July 15, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CAITLIN LOUISE MARKS, 26, of Cornflower Close, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on September 8, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS DAVID BURROWS, 28, of Great Spring Road, Sudbrook, Caldicot must pay £447 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 20mph zone on Chepstow Road on August 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

CARYS TWIST, 41, of Longtown Grove, Newport must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 15, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOE SNELL, 27, of Ifton Road, Rogiet, Monmouthshire must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT TEMPLEMAN, 66, of Broad Mead Park, Newport must pay £407 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TEODORA GALIS, 33, of High Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK ANTHONY ROCHE, 47, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANGIESZKA NAWROCKA, 47, of Ladyhill Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LAURA JANE THOMAS, 35, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on August 19, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.