The rally was in protest against the plans by Tata to close the blast furnaces at Port Talbot, which could result in around 3,000 people losing their jobs - including around 300 in Llanwern.

Reg Gutteridge, chairman of the multi-union committee at Llanwern steelworks, said: "We're marching today to protest the proposals by Tata of 3,000 job losses within South Wales, 300 job losses for Llanwern and we're here to highlight that there is no need for this action to be taken.

Reg Gutteridge, chair of the multi-union committee at Llanwern steelworks, addressing the supporters of the steelworks industry that came together to march through Newport. (Image: Daniel Price)

"Wherever you go in Gwent you will meet someone with a connection to the steel industry - from those who worked or had loved ones employed at sites like Pontymister, Ebbw Vale, Tredegar or Orb which are sadly no longer with us, or those with a connection to the proud workforce at Llanwern today.

"Llanwern has always been a hub for skilled and well-paid local employment in our area, and is still at the cutting edge of steel technology."

Many at the march spoke of how the job losses will have a knock-on effect to other areas of Newport, including MP Ruth Jones.

The MP for Newport West said: "Steel is in the lifeblood of everybody in Newport, whether its east or west.

Ruth Jones, Member of Parliament for Newport West, giving a speech in front of the daffodils made of steel, commemorating the 300 potential job losses at the Llanwern site. (Image: Daniel Price, Community Union)

"Without steel, we've got no defence, no automotive sector, we've got no renewables or construction. We need virgin steel made in our own country."

MP Jones added that most residents know someone that works (or worked) in Llanwern and it will affect supply chains across different sectors.

Jessica Morden MP gave a speech. Vaughan Gething MS, John Griffiths MS, Jayne Bryant, MS, Ruth Jones MP, Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds were all in attendance. (Image: Daniel Price, Community Union)

Newport City Council member for Beechwood Cllr Mark Spencer - himself a former steelworker - also joined the march.

Cllr Spencer said: "I worked in the steel industry for 38 years before I retired, three years ago.

"My son, who couldn't make it today, he's been in the industry for 20 years and he's got a young family. So I have come to show support for this industry, to show the government and Tata that we need to save our steel."

The march was set to begin at Gilligan's Island on Cardiff Road. A last-minute change of location meant the rally started on Commercial Street outside Kaspa's dessert shop instead.

The march concluded outside the Westgate Hotel on Commercial Street, in front of the Chartist statues where scenes of the Chartist uprising took place in the 1800s.

Some gave speeches which concluded the event, in front of a sculpture of 300 daffodils made of steel, representing the 300 at Llanwern who could lose their jobs.

Also present at the march was the Welsh Government's economy minister and first minister candidate Vaughan Gething, who said: "This is both a human challenge, its an economic challenge and its a political challenge as well.

"If you look at the 300 daffodils that Reg (Gutteridge) has marked out, each one representing a job that could be lost in the next two to three years.

"A person that could lose their job, their livelihood, their family could lose their income."

He added: "The worst part is people know that this doesn't have to happen.

Vaughan Gething MS, Wales' economy minister, said: This is both a human challenge, its an economic challenge and its a political challenge as well. (Image: Daniel Price, Community Union)

Alan Coombs, chairman of the multi-union committee at Port Talbot steelworks, said: "When we fight, it isn't just for workers like myself who have enjoyed long careers at the works: we are thinking just as much about the many apprentices and young workers who are just starting out on their own path and learning a skilled trade in a sector which should be at the cutting edge of innovation.

"Tata's half-baked plan is taking away their futures, and completely undermining the future of an industry which will be absolutely essential if we want to transition to a greener economy."

Mr Coombs said steelworkers are urging Tata Steel to "change course before it is too late".

A 45-day consultation set up by Tata Steel is taking place to begin conversations with employees on restructuring, which could cause thousands of job losses in the UK.