SAMUEL NEILSON, 24, of York Place, Newport must pay £838 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to the improper importation of cannabis into the UK and possession of cannabis between October 13, 2022 and July 1, 2023.

TAYLA DAVIES, 29, of East Usk Road, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to failing to provide specimen for analysis on January 23.

He must complete 80 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for two years and has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

TRACEY HORNE, 56, of Heol y Mynydd, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to cultivating 19 cannabis plants on August 11, 2023.

CURTIS JAMES, 28, of Clos Nant Yr Aber, Energlyn, Caerphilly was jailed for four months suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in public and drink driving with 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Pontygwindy Road on January 24.

He was banned from driving for 15 months and has to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

DAVID PETER WILLIAMS, 35, of Lower Court Terrace, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHANTELLE VENABLES, 33, of Lloyd Avenue, Swffryd, Abertillery must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on July 15, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD WILLIAMS, 48, of Farlays, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SAMANTHA JOANNE SMITH, 38, of Hillside Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on August 18, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANTHONY STEPHEN LONERGAN, 58, of Lilburne Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.