Traffic Wales has announced the road closures will be in place on a number of roads from Monday, February 19.

Monday, February 19

At 7pm on Monday, the large truck will be leaving Newport docks with rolling road blocks and Gwent police escort.

The A48 Southern Distributor Road, the A449 going northbound, the M4 at junction 24, the A40 heading west and the A465 going east to Ebbw Vale West will be closed off while it is on the move.

The following diversion will be in place as the truck goes onto the A40 going west between Raglan to Abergavenny:

From 7pm until 9pm the A48 SDR will be closed in both directions.

The A449 northbound from junction 24 of the M4 at the Coldra to Raglan will be closed at 8.30pm.

When the A449 is closed, the following diversion will be in place:

Then at 11pm, the A40 westbound will be closed between Raglan and Abergavenny.

The A465 going east from Glanbaiden to Ebbw Vale West will also be closed.

The following diversion will be in place:

Tuesday, February 20 - morning

The truck is set to arrive at Llanfoist layby point at around 12.30am on February 20, leaving again at around 1.15am.

From there, it will make its way to the A465 Dowlais Top roundabout at 4.30am.

Tuesday, February 20, and Wednesday, February 21

The abnormal load will leave Dowlais Top at 7pm.

The roads affected on Tuesday night through to Wednesday morning will be the A4060 Pentrebach roundabout, the A4054 Merthyr Road, the A4102 and A470 at the Rhydycar roundabout, ending at the A470 layby point south of the Cefn Coed roundabout and junction with A465.

This is the diversion that will be in place when the A465 is closed in both directions of Cefn Coed to Dowlais Top:

Setting off from Dowlais Top with rolling roadblocks and a police escort, the truck will end the night at the A470 lay-by just south of the Cefn Coed roundabout and junction with A465. This will be around 11.30pm where it will stay for approximately 45 minutes.

At 12.15am, the truck will resume the journey along the A465 to Baverstocks.

The abnormal load is set to arrive at a trans-shipment site at 1.30am and it will remain at this site until Saturday, February 24.

The load is expected to reach its final destination on Saturday, February 24. (Image: Traffic Wales)

Saturday, February 24

The 'abnormal load' will travel for the last time during the week on Saturday, going via the A465 and Crematorium Road, before reaching the Hirwaun power station.

Traffic Wales said: "The works are being carried out overnight in February when traffic flows are historically lower to minimise disruption."