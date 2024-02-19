Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Brody John Freddie Simmonds was born on December 31, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb. His parents are Sinead Evans and Jamie Simmonds, of Pontnewynydd, and his big sister, who he shares a birthday with, is Lacie, nine.

Freddie Jack Morgan was born on January 27, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lbs. He is the first child of Ashleigh Smith and Daniel Morgan, of Oakdale.

Haydn Joseph Peter Haynes was born on January 17, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 5oz. He is the first child of Emily Haynes and Sheng HaoYu, of Pontllanfraith.

Max Ryan was born on January 1, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 4lbs 12oz. He is the first child of Chloe Hemmings and Luke Ryan, of Blackwood.

Darcie-Rae Williams was born four weeks early on January 2, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 4lbs 12oz. Her parents are Katrina and Jordan Williams, of Newport, and her big sister is Elena, three.