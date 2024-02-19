Gwent Police reportedly closed off Chepstow Road in Maindee on Saturday, February 17, at approximately 8.07pm.

Chepstow Road was closed off between London Street and Albert Avenue.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, however Gwent Police said it was "due to a house fire".

A user on Facebook posted videos of firefighters putting out the fire.

A fire engine and multiple police cars can be seen in the video, as the road was cordoned off by police tape.

The incident allegedly took place above SEN Bakery & Grill on Chepstow Road.

Diversions were in place as the incident happened and the road was reopened at around 9pm.

Emergency services have been contacted for a statement.