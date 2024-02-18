It’s been quite a month for the steel industry in south Wales, with the worrying news from Tata in Port Talbot.

The potential loss of nearly 3,000 jobs is something that resonates personally with me, as the son of a steelworker. So I stand with all the steelworkers, their families and unions at such a difficult time and was proud to vote for Labour’s long-term plan for Britain’s steel industry in Parliament.

I particularly welcome the decisive, supportive leadership shown by Economy Minister Vaughan Gething on this issue. Vaughan has worked with the joint Trade Unions and has made it clear that another way forward is possible, calling for a bridge for Welsh steel, not the cliff edge proposed.

Of course, the impact of any decision will reverberate well beyond Port Talbot. Decisions will impact on the people who work there, but also impact companies involved in the supply chain and related manufacturing businesses across south Wales and beyond, including Llanwern steelworks. We need to preserve this part of our economy and safeguard the UK’s sovereign steelmaking capability.

Our steel sector should be a crucial part of our nation’s future as well as a proud part of our past.

We need well-paid, skilled jobs near where you live: jobs that can be safeguarded and created if we support our steel industry and take advantage of the opportunities new green jobs can offer.

Instead, under the Tories, we have Rishi’s Recession, with working people paying the price for 14 years of Tory economic decline.

Costs like mortgages and rent are up so people feel worse off all the time.

After the news this week that the UK is back in recession, the Prime Minister’s promise to grow the economy is in tatters – the Tories have no credible plan for our economy. They’ve run out of ideas and just don’t understand what life is like for people struggling to get by. It’s time for the change only Labour can deliver.

The by-election result across the border in Kingswood was certainly a sign that people want that change. I sensed a hugely strong mood for change as I helped our candidate Damien Egan, and I look forward to welcoming him, and our other successful by-election candidate Gen Kitchen from Wellingborough, to Parliament.

In Torfaen, it was a privilege to join local legend and remarkable man Reg Hann on his 100th birthday.

Reg played a vital role in the design and construction of Cwmbran New Town, including the much-loved Boating Lake. He also served our nation in the Royal Navy. It seemed fitting to recognise his remarkable life as we approach the 75th anniversary of Cwmbran as a New Town.