A total of 853 homes were reportedly without power today in Risca, Caerphilly at around 1.35pm on Sunday, February 18.

The National Grid said homes in this area went through power outages due to "a fault on our high voltage network in your area which we are working hard to resolve."

National Grid mapped out the areas that were affected by the cuts. (Image: National Grid)

Some streets that were affected by the electricity supply today include Channel View, Mill Street and parts of Park Road.

At 1.38pm, 520 people were without power while works were carried out to fix the fault.

The estimated time taken by National Grid to restore power to homes was intended to be 3.30pm.

Postcodes for the homes that were reportedly affected are given below.

Postcodes of the homes that were affected in Risca, according to National Grid. (Image: National Grid)

The homes that were affected had their power restored at approximately 2.05pm, according to the British utility company.

Any customers that haven't had the power restored should contact National Grid.

All customers affected by the #powercut in the #Risca #NP11 area now have their supply restored. Our apologies for any inconvenience caused. Andi — National Grid UK Customers (ex-WPD) (@gridcustomersuk) February 18, 2024

853 homes were also affected by a power cut in November 2023, due to damage to a high voltage cable.