A 38-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident in Butetown, Cardiff.

South Wales Police said officers were called to a property in Belmont Walk shortly after 9am this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies, who is leading the investigation, said: “Clearly, this incident will cause shock to the close-knit community of Butetown.

“I want to assure the public that an early arrest has been made and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“The support and understanding of the local community are very much appreciated.”