Cops were called after Shaun Bilton stole bottles of Captain Morgan rum and Jack Daniel’s whiskey worth £36 from B&M in Caerphilly.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one of theft.

The incident earlier this month on February 10 included spitting, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Bilton, 35, of Dickens Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly also admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

The defendant was jailed for 12 months.