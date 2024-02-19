A THUG with a history of violence against the police attacked four officers following his arrest for shoplifting.
Cops were called after Shaun Bilton stole bottles of Captain Morgan rum and Jack Daniel’s whiskey worth £36 from B&M in Caerphilly.
He pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one of theft.
The incident earlier this month on February 10 included spitting, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
MORE NEWS: Uber Eats delivery man attacked by thugs outside McDonald’s
Bilton, 35, of Dickens Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly also admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.
The defendant was jailed for 12 months.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here