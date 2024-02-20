MELISSA PROBERT, 32, of Moorland Park, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted stealing a bottle of rum worth £37.98 from B&M on December 15, 2023.

She must pay £129.99 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JOHN REDFERN, 41, of no fixed abode, Ebbw Vale has to pay a £165 in a fine and costs after he admitted causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress in Newport on October 21, 2023.

PAUL REVILL, 32, of Lansdowne Road, Newport must pay £660 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 53mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR, 36, of Gaer Park Avenue, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding at 57mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT STAPLES, 38, of Gaer Park Drive, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOHN DURY, 57, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty on February 7.

DAVID LIDDLE, 53, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN MORGAN, 51, of The Coldra, Newport must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 63mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK PROUD, 59, of Gelligroes Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LOUISE HELEN KIBBLEWHITE, 39, of Tir-Y-Cwm Lane, Risca must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on July 15, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATHAN MILLER, 48, of St Sannan Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Newbridge Road on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.