Those that want to take part in the race will need to register by Monday, February 19, at 10.00am.

The half marathon starts at 9.00am on Sunday, March 3.

It will begin on Usk Way in Newport City Centre outside of the University of South Wales Newport campus.

Admiral City of Newport half marathon, supporting St David's Hospice Care

The route will go through parts of Newport City Centre, Pillgwenlly, Victoria, Barnardtown, up to Caerleon, through Shaftesbury, before returning to the city centre.

Full details of the route can be found at the City of Newport Half Marathon website, where a virtual route map has been created.

Those that aren't able to take part in the race in Newport can buy a virtual entry ticket as entries for these close on Friday, February 23, just before midnight (11.59pm).

Many running this year will be doing so to raise vital funds for St David's hospice care. This is so that essential end-of-life care can be provided for patients, which can be life-changing for the families involved.